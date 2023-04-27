Letters to the Editor: Why not Oprah? She’d be the perfect fill-in for Dianne Feinstein

Oprah Winfrey, U.S. senator from California? A reader says it might be a good idea if Sen. Dianne Feinstein resigns.

To the editor: Even though it seemed tongue in cheek, columnist George Skelton’s suggestion that Gov. Gavin Newsom appoint Oprah Winfrey to fill the Senate seat that may be vacated by Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is great.

She certainly is a Democrat. Her positions are known, and she is politic, bright, affable and capable of dealing with issues and people. As a member of the Senate she could be effective from the beginning, because she is a well-known and respected woman.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) is a good choice too, and I want to see Black women in the Senate. But she’s running for a full term already, so let’s give her and the other great candidates an equal chance in 2024.

Advertisement

We could also engage with Oprah in a campaign to elect more Black women from across the country to the Senate. Californians can do this.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: For the very reason that Lee is not as well-known as Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) or Katie Porter (D-Irvine) in the southern part of this state, Newsom should honor his pledge to appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein should she decide to resign.

This would allow all Californians the opportunity to see what a sage and capable legislator Lee is.

Recall that Lee was the only member of Congress to vote against the Authorization for Use of Military Force on Sept. 14, 2001, which started an open-ended war against “terror” that has drained our national budget.

Paul McDermott, Los Angeles