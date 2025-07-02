Letters to the Editor: Blaming sanctuary cities for unrest ‘ignores the real roots of public frustration’

To the editor: I was deeply disturbed to read that Los Angeles is being sued over its sanctuary city policy, with claims that such protections somehow caused unrest and riots ( “Trump administration sues Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. City Council over sanctuary policy,” June 30). Let’s be clear: Blaming sanctuary policies for civil disturbances ignores the real roots of public frustration — injustice, poverty, systemic racism and abuse of power.

Sanctuary policies were never about defying federal law. They are about protecting the most vulnerable among us — people who fled violence, poverty or political instability in hopes of building a better life. Many have lived here for decades, raised children, contributed to our economy and paid taxes. These are not criminals. They are our neighbors.

We need immigration reform that reflects both fairness and humanity, including a real pathway to citizenship for those already woven into the fabric of our communities. Raids on law-abiding, longtime residents are not justice. They’re cruelty disguised as policy.

Let’s not allow fear-driven narratives to drown out the truth. We are better than this.

Leslie A. Powell, Los Angeles

To the editor: There’s a line between noncooperation and hindrance that should not be crossed, and I don’t for one second believe that the city has crossed it.

Ron Garber, Duarte