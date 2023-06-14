Letters to the Editor:  ‘Luring’ vs. ‘pushing’ migrants to California

To the editor: The headline, “Migrants say Florida contractors pushed to get them to board planes to California,” is misleading. The migrants were “lured,” not “pushed.”

Has some subconscious progressive thinking seeped into your headline writing? The article itself is factual, as were the statements made by the contractor’s employee that “there were people there to receive us who would give us lodging, that they would help us … get our [immigration] papers in order.”

It appears that’s true of California, New York and Massachusetts, and would be for any sanctuary state that so self-righteously wants open borders even though other states suffer.

Allan Baker, Morongo Valley

..

To the editor: If law enforcement officials suspect that a crime was committed by transporting unsuspecting migrants to another location, wouldn’t it require impounding the vehicle used to transport them, at least for the duration of the investigation?

No transportation provider of bus, airplane or any other conveyance would risk chartering to anyone they thought was acting illegally with the possibility of their means of doing business being seized. Problem solved.

Bob Merrilees, Camarillo

..

To the editor: The migrants who chose to fly to Sacramento seem to have made the right decision. They were housed and fed properly.

They were otherwise offered vague promises by contractors who appeared to have been insufficiently informed as to the fate of the migrants once they reached California.

Mathilde Diaz, New York

..

To the editor: DeSantis says he did nothing wrong because the migrants his people apparently lied to and transported went “voluntarily.” Every creep convicted of luring children into a backseat with candy will follow this case with great interest.

Douglas Green, Sherman Oaks