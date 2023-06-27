Letters to the Editor: Do 40% of Californians really want to move out? No way

To the editor: A poll, as you report, finds that four in 10 Californians are considering packing up and leaving.

Nonsense. It is completely implausible that two out of five Californians are really thinking about departing the state.

The poll asked, “How seriously are you currently considering moving away from California?” The question itself suggests that respondents must be considering a move, indicating that it was just a matter of how strongly they felt about it.

Advertisement

It would have been more illuminating if the poll asked, “In the last six months, have you discussed with your spouse or family the possibility of actually moving out of California?” Or: “In the last six months, have you investigated job opportunities in other states?” I doubt 10% would have said yes.

The results were an expression of politics, as confirmed by the fact that 60% of Republicans and 69% of those who call themselves “very conservative” said they are considering moving. The answer was actually just a way for them to express how deeply unhappy they are with California politics.

Taking their answers at face value is naive.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto

..

To the editor: Your article cites the high cost of living as the reason many Californians want to leave. Seriously?

Gov. Gavin Newsom is praised for promoting California’s values and openness to diversity, in contrast with the “conservative ‘anti-woke’ waves coursing through Texas, Florida and other Republican-led states.”

Yet immigration to those states (especially the villainous Texas and Florida) is increasing. Based on the results of the 2020 census, Texas will gain two congressional seats and Florida one, while California loses a seat.

California has wonderful weather, spectacular geography and inept government. Some cities have streets crowded with non-functional campers covered with hideous graffiti, the occupants of which (as on my street in Venice) relieve themselves outside.

Shoplifting is rampant, with no consequences for the assailants. Welcome to the state that pays lip service to supporting small businesses and merchants.

Finally, in 2022, the visionary residents of L.A. passed a referendum taxing properties that sell for more than $5 million. Problem is, this tax also hits anyone selling a small apartment building for more than $5 million, which will likely result in higher rents and affect low- and middle-income residents. Well done.

The California exodus may lower the high cost of living here in the long run (good news), but the price will remain prohibitively high.

Harry V. Vinters, Venice

..

To the editor: Four years ago, I moved from Florida to a suburb of Austin, Texas, to be closer to my kids and grandkids. It’s hot in the summer in both states. Austin is a little hotter but a little less humid than Florida. Of course, all but the cheapest houses and apartments in both states have air conditioning.

Many of my neighbors moved here from California. They seem to like it. Jobs are easy to get here, and new houses and apartment buildings are going up like crazy.

But if you’re a woman, you may want to bring some emergency contraception with you. Abortions are almost impossible to get in Texas now.

I do have one other piece of advice: If you move, don’t complain about your new state. Nobody likes that.

Ralph Kerr, Leander, Texas