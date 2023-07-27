Letters to the Editor: Israel is fighting a crisis for its democracy. Will the U.S. do the same?

To the editor: I am so impressed by the sustained and outraged demonstrations exhibited by Israel’s population in response to the undemocratic decision by its Knesset to override the judiciary. One can only hope that, should Trump resume office and proceed to gut our Justice Department, Americans exhibit the same level of indignation.

Barbara L. Siry, Laguna Woods

..

To the editor: Israelis are protesting legislation that they say will gut the power of their judiciary and limit their Supreme Court from overturning government decisions, thereby weakening their democracy. In contrast, in the U.S. we have a Supreme Court that ignores precedent, weakens the rights of Americans and already is a threat to our democracy.

Advertisement

The U.S. gives billions of dollars to Israel to protect their democracy. Ironically, here at home, our democracy is barely hanging on by a thread.

Donna Sloan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: David N. Myers is right to be concerned that Netanyahu’s government threatens the future of Israel’s democracy, but he skews the thrust of Israel’s Declaration of Independence in 1948 when he suggests that its commitment to “equal rights for all citizens” is a mere appendage to “the story of the Jewish people’s triumphant return to their homeland.” The pursuit of justice is at the heart of Judaism and Zionism.

To separate Jewish national aspirations from the full implementation of democratic rights for all of Israel’s citizens, regardless of their religion, race or ethnicity, is similar to arguing that the French and American revolutions suffered from combining national and democratic aspirations in their struggles for freedom. Modern democracies require national integrity, in the fullest sense of the word, to hold their diverse communities together.

Peter A. Brier, Altadena

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Myers writes about Israel’s erosion and eventual departure from democracy. Netanyahu’s attempt to dilute the power of the judiciary has resulted in mass protests, refusal of reserve soldiers to report for duty, peril for the economy and general division among the people. His criminal charges and racist allies have tarnished the state of Israel.

Ironically, these protests should have started during Netanyahu’s terms in office. His brutal treatment of the Palestinians and conduct of the occupation on Palestinian land has been that of a dictator and not a prime minister of a democracy. Importantly, he has ignored President Biden’s request not to change democracy-protecting laws. This is the president of a country that gives billions a year to Israel and supports Israel in the United Nations. Netanyahu must go, not only for the people of Israel but for peace in the region.

George Mouro, Rancho Mirage