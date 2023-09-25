Letters to the Editor: As a mom of a 33-year-old with autism, it’s wonderful to know this program exists

Trainee Shin Hyuk, 41, prepares to bake cookies at The Arc Culinary Training Center in Downey on Thursday, Aug. 10.

To the editor: Thank you to Gustavo Arellano for his wonderful column about the students at the Arc Culinary Training Center.

It is rare that we read about the wonderful programs for real life training of young men and women with autism. As a mom with a 33-year-old son with autism it is a pleasure to know this program doesn’t just teach how to roll silverware in napkins (not that that skill is bad).

I look forward to the day when the public is invited to share a festive meal with the chefs!

Alexis Teplitz, Thousand Oaks