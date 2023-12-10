Letters to the Editor: No one wants digital billboards. So why does City Hall insist on having them?

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board doesn’t want digital billboards. Neighborhood councils don’t want digital billboards. Environmental and preservation groups don’t want digital billboards.

The ones who want these billboards are L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, whose campaign was supported by a digital billboard company, and Mayor Karen Bass.

Other members of the City Council likely feel pressure to vote the way Krekorian wants, because his status as the council’s president means anything they support risks going into policymaking purgatory if they oppose him.

Marian Dodge, Los Angeles

To the editor: Digital and traditional billboards contribute to the “uglification” of our city, similar to graffiti, unsightly utility poles and the lack of street trees in some areas.

Some communities such as the area around Los Angeles International Airport may become sign districts, but they remain unattractive.

As an alternative, the decision to accept or reject billboards should be taken away from our downtown L.A. politicians, who receive political donations, and given to our local neighborhood councils.

The city’s 99 neighborhood councils are run by locals. The enticement to accept billboards locally would be rental money given directly to the local councils for community parks, sidewalks and other amenities.

Their vote would be more democratic and responsive to the unique needs of the community — and responsive to our differing support for or opposition to billboards.

Jerry Bluestein, Los Angeles

To the editor: When I opened The Times to read your editorial, I was taken aback by the photo of the digital billboard shining next to homes in my Comstock Hills neighborhood.

I used that same photo for a community newsletter I wrote years ago, urging our organization’s members to show up at the West Los Angeles Area Planning Commission to fight these hazardous blights on our city.

Your editorial is right on, and I am grateful for your stating the truth: Our representatives in City Hall are chasing dollars to the detriment of the rest of us. No one is listening to us.

Even having digital ads at bus stops is an outrage. Our city has a duty to provide shelter for transit users. Must we also make money at bus stops?

Jan Reichmann, Los Angeles

To the editor: Part of the reason “there is a constant search for new revenue” at City Hall is because city government has a demonstrated inability to enforce basic quality-of-life laws for the benefit of the city at large.

So, instead of addressing these issues, our elected leaders turn to the sugar high of digital billboards to cover for their failure to perform their sworn duties. Meanwhile, local residents will have the scourge of digital billboards to add to the already daunting list of unaddressed quality-of-life issues in Los Angeles.

Should I also mention that this is all occurring in the face of the overwhelming opposition of local residents? With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Reagan McClymonds, Los Angeles