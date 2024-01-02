Letters to the Editor: You can also ask Israelis what it feels like to be dehumanized

An Israeli man prays next to houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel, on Oct. 22.

To the editor: My heart goes out to the suffering and loss in Gaza, but Emad Moussa strategically omits Hamas’ Oct. 7 pogrom, which broke a cease-fire and provoked this war. Since Moussa decries dehumanization, it must also be noted that the Hamas charter expresses its goal of cleansing Israel, the region and the world of Jews. (“What does it feel like to be dehumanized? Just ask any Palestinian,” Opinion, Dec. 28)

Hamas has refused another cease-fire plan — this one from Egypt — and released a video warning the families of Hamas captives that “your suffering has not yet begun.”

Demonizing Israel, which is suffering its own great losses, and denying Hamas’ cruelty, torture, rapes, murders and abductions will not bring peace to Gaza. Only Hamas’ immediate release of all hostages and the bodies of the captives they murdered in Gaza, and a cessation of their violence and violent control of Gaza, can move Israel and the Palestinians toward peace.

Jo Perry, Studio City

To the editor: In describing the awful plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza, Moussa fails to mention some important facts.

In 2006, a plurality of Palestinians elected Hamas to lead their legislative body. This is a group dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

He also fails to acknowledge the brutality of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli civilians that left 1,200 people dead and ignited the current conflict.

Gaza is only 50 miles south of Tel Aviv, which has world-class beaches, boardwalks and restaurants. Had the Palestinians in Gaza devoted their energy to developing a tourist destination instead of a terrorist tunnel network, we would not be in the position we are in today.

I agree that Palestinians deserve to live in dignity and their current plight is lamentable. It will take very different leadership on both sides to reach an equitable solution.

Unfortunately, I do not see that leadership emerging any time soon, and that too is part of this tragedy.

Karen Mason, Los Angeles

To the editor: After reading multiple articles in The Times about the Israel-Gaza war, I think I’ve figured out the U.S. government’s policy for the region.

It’s this: bombs for Israel, body bags for Gaza.

Forget what the rest of the world thinks about U.S. policy. Consider what American citizens think about their own government now.

Bill Gravlin, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I don’t have to ask a Palestinian what dehumanization feels like. I feel it every time I read about and see pictures of Palestinians celebrating the murder of Jews.

I have witnessed this spectacle over and over for my entire adult life. When this stops happening, Israeli soldiers will not need to fight any more wars to keep Jews safe.

Susan Wolfson, Glendale