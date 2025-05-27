Letters to the Editor: ‘Political violence is perpetrated by both sides and we need to condemn all of it’

To the editor: I wholeheartedly support contributing writer Josh Hammer’s urgent appeal for an end to political violence ( “The Israeli Embassy killings and the ominous turn in political violence,” May 23).

However, he’s wrong to label political violence in the U.S. as primarily a left-wing phenomenon. In fact, a great number of deadly attacks come from right-wing white nationalists. These include violent attacks targeting Black Americans, Jews, immigrants and LGBTQ+ people.

Federal law enforcement and watchdog groups consistently identify far-right violence , not left-wing activism, as the top domestic terror threat. There’s no comparison in scale or impact. Ignoring that reality risks downplaying a real and growing danger.

Nicholas Hormann, Pasadena

..

To the editor: I finally can agree with Hammer on a very critical point. Although he said he was not writing an “apples-to-apples comparison,” he spent most of his opinion piece recounting various “apples” (i.e., “darkness”) in “pockets of the American activist left.” However, in his final paragraph we reached total agreement: “Regardless, the violence must end. And we must stop treating open calls for murder or genocide as morally acceptable ‘speech.’” I’m heartened to find solidarity with you, Mr. Hammer!

David Berry, Altadena

..

To the editor: Hammer correctly notes that domestic terrorists these days come from all backgrounds. Then he proceeds to list only allegedly left-wing nuts. He says that both sides are not culpable here. How does he go from “all backgrounds” to “both ‘sides’ are not culpable”? Sounds like a contradiction to me.

Cathy Gregory, Lompoc, Calif.

..

To the editor: I unequivocally condemn the murder of the Israeli Embassy staff members and the other acts of violence that Hammer references. But his claim that “both ‘sides’ are not culpable here” is misinformation that serves the MAGA agenda.

What would he call Jan. 6, 2021, if not the largest example of political violence from the right? What about Harry Rogers, a KKK member who drove a car into a crowd of peaceful protesters? Or the racism-driven Walmart shooting in El Paso? And if Hammer is so concerned about antisemitism, as I am as well, how can he forget that the Pittsburgh Tree of Life shooting was perpetrated by someone with anti-immigrant views?

Yes, Mr. Hammer, political violence is perpetrated by both sides and we need to condemn all of it.

Bruce Hirsch, Culver City

..

To the editor: Hammer ignores the long history of right-wing ownership of antisemitism by ascribing it now to the left wing.

As a lover of Israel, I agree that pro-Palestine protests sometimes demonize Israel and even get too close to supporting Hamas (which, after all, is a right-wing movement). However, the vast majority of protesters are young people, many of whom are Jewish, who see the vicious death and destruction being wrought in Gaza by Israel and cannot abide it. Anyone paying attention should not be able to abide it. I cannot, and I also fear greatly that Israel will not be able to survive after losing so much support in the world by its own actions.

I agree there is too much demonizing and dehumanizing, even genocidal, speech coming out of the current Middle East conflict, but one would have to be blind to not see that it comes from both sides.

The resulting hate crimes also come from both sides. Hammer conveniently leaves out the attacks on Palestinian Americans that have occurred since October 2023, most notably the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Chicago and the three Palestinian students shot in Burlington, Vt.

Susan Rishik, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Hammer writes with passion and truth regarding the antisemitism in America and on college campuses. I have been waiting for signs of condemnation from the last administration and hoping President Trump is successful in sending all terrorists out of the country.

Some call Trump a bully. If he is a bully, we need more like him, especially after two young people were murdered. Drastic times call for drastic measures. No antisemitism in the U.S.A. — not now, not ever.

Elaine Vanoff, West Hollywood