Letters to the Editor: ‘Cruelty’ of ICE agents separating immigrant families is ‘beyond the pale’

Sarai De La Riva, from left, Maria Elena De La Riva and Erendira De La Riva line up for a May 23, 2025, court hearing on the status of Alvaro De La Riva, who was detained the previous night by immigration agents.

To the editor: The human cruelty displayed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, under orders from the Trump administration, in arresting immigrants as they leave a courtroom with their family after having a case against them dismissed is beyond the pale of what should occur in any law-abiding nation ( “Father ripped from family as agents target immigration courts, arresting people after cases dismissed,” May 24). Has our current government sunk so low that due process is ignored, court orders repeatedly violated, while the will of one man’s executive orders become the law of the land?

It seems apparent that the executive branch itself is the one acting lawlessly, creating its own orders in disregard of due process. Its arrogance is exceeded only by the human suffering that it is willfully imposing on others.

Bill Hessell, Culver City

To the editor: Another day, another sob story from the Los Angeles Times about illegal immigrants being deported. Instead of blaming ICE for causing family members to be “traumatized,” put the blame where it rightly belongs: on the family members who consciously chose to break our laws and sneak into our country illegally.

Ron Stenlake, Los Angeles