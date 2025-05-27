Letters to the Editor: Antonio Villaraigosa isn’t paying enough attention to existing environmental solutions

To the editor: Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa, who has been bankrolled by Big Oil, is calling for an all-of-the-above environmental solution that includes oil and gas until our state has hit additional electrification milestones such as more electric vehicle charging stations ( “Villaraigosa, despite climate credentials, pivots toward oil industry in run for governor,” May 26). Hey, Villaraigosa, how about amplifying existing solutions instead of perpetuating the regressive myth that we’ve got so, so, so far to go?

Plug In America just issued a tool kit with loads of best practices for increasing public EV charging, especially for those living in multifamily housing who need these solutions the most. We’d be closer to our goals if more public figures like you would champion the work nonprofits like Plug in America have been doing for decades.

Zan Dubin, Santa Monica

This writer is a co-founder of Plug In America and a former Los Angeles Times staff writer.

To the editor: Good news! With all the candidates in the race for governor, the easiest way to cross one off the list is to take note of any who wets his finger, holds it up to the wind and sees from which direction the money will blow in. Add that to anyone who abandons his long-held ethical beliefs and, bingo, Villaraigosa is off my list. That was easy!

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles