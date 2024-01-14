Letters to the Editor: Speaker Mike Johnson is finding out what it’s like to lead nihilist Republicans

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s column “Will Mike Johnson get away with betraying MAGA House members with his proposed budget?” might have mentioned that the Republican speaker is hardly the right wing’s problem given the simple arithmetic involved.

There are only three ways to fix this country’s fiscal problem: by cutting entitlements, increasing revenue or a combination of both. The Republican Party at large — along with its leader, former President Trump — is opposed to all three.

Blaming Johnson for the problem only shines a light on the GOP’s elevation of incoherent theatrics over governance.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.

To the editor: Goldberg relates how hard-core conservatives’ derisive term for moderate Republicans lately has taken on new meaning. They now employ the “RINO” epithet — Republican in name only — to demean GOP colleagues deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump.

How about a more apt label, one that, within the party, diminishes the stature of Republicans who trend realistic and pragmatic? My suggestion: “RUNT,” for “Republicans untrue and nettlesome to Trump.”

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria