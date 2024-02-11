Letters to the Editor: A president’s wisdom doesn’t come from brilliance and youth

To the editor: It is refreshing to read someone who speaks up for the advantages of experience and wisdom that are most often attributed to those of us who have reached our senior years. The recall part of my memory occasionally may be found wanting, but the lessons I have learned in maturity have immensely improved my judgment.

Even young age and brilliance cannot outdo the benefit of experience and wisdom when it comes to making important decisions.

As Bill McKibben writes, President Biden acquired his worldview during Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency. And while Johnson may not be highly regarded because of the Vietnam War, he accomplished more for society than any president since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Advertisement

Biden, who was maturing in that era, was inspired no doubt by those impressive achievements. And he started his presidency with successful, large projects. Just imagine what he could accomplish if he didn’t have to constantly battle the MAGA extremists at his coattails.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: Columnist Steve Lopez does not think of Biden as “particularly grumpy.” I agree that the president does not come across as grumpy in his public persona.

But I think Biden’s stubbornness in refusing to acknowledge the overwhelming public opinion and polls indicating that Americans want another choice in the 2024 election could qualify as a kind of grumpiness.

Unrelated to the candidates’ ages, the American people deserve a better choice than Biden versus former President Trump.

Advertisement

Arthur L. Wisot, Boynton Beach, Fla.

..

To the editor: Lopez is right. Age is a fair issue in the election, but it is being overplayed.

The president sets policy priorities. Importantly, the president gets to select the members of his Cabinet and administration to implement those policies.

Multiple Trump associates — either in his campaigns or administration — have been charged with a crime or convicted. Recall the names Steve Brannon, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Peter Navarro and George Nader, to mention a few.

Good judgment is not necessarily a function of age. Trump, though a few years younger than Biden, obviously doesn’t have good judgment.

Character and judgment trump age every time.

Maurice M. Garcia, Newbury Park