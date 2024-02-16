Letters to the Editor: Rick Caruso, the Oceanwide Plaza towers could use your help

Taggers have graffitied more than 25 stories of a downtown L.A. skyscraper in the abandoned Oceanwide Plaza development.

To the editor: I have an idea of what to do with the abandoned Oceanwide Plaza towers in downtown Los Angeles. (“Clean and secure your tagged high-rise or we’ll do it for you, L.A. tells owners,” Feb. 8)

When he was running for mayor of Los Angeles, billionaire developer Rick Caruso said his administration would build thousands of units of housing for homeless people. Now is the time for him to step up and put his money where his mouth is.

Have the initial developers sell the property to him for $1. He can finish the towers, and then he can turn all of the apartments into housing for homeless Angelenos.

Problem solved. The city will undoubtedly support this, and he could become a hero to Los Angeles.

And of course, he could name them Caruso Towers.

Kim Airs, Culver City

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council should know the Chinese company Oceanwide Holdings will never reimburse the city for any maintenance costs incurred to secure the abandoned property.

So, the city should take the property now and build it into low-income or homeless housing. Needed services — such as medical and psychiatric care, and assistance with working through government documents — could be included on-site at street level.

Stop wringing your hands, city leaders — take it, and take it now. Use my tax dollars wisely.

Ruth Peebles, Los Angeles