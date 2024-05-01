Letters to the Editor: What Biden needs to say now: ‘Mr. Netanyahu, end this war’

To the editor: I understand that from a diplomatic perspective, it is best for President Biden to keep his plans and conversations private. Israel is a loyal ally to the U.S. (“Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure grows on Israel over Rafah invasion,” April 28)

But the president is losing some of the voters he needs to win the next election. Young people have pure hearts and little understanding of nuance or political subtlety. They see evil actions in the Gaza Strip and they want them stopped.

And, of course, they are right — just as they were right when they protested against the Vietnam War.

If these people vote for former President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein or a write-in candidate, or if they just don’t vote, Trump will become our next president. That would be far worse for the country and the world than anything else besides nuclear war.

I know Biden cannot convince everyone of his good intentions, but I wish he would address the nation in prime time, express his anger and grief and give us all a plan. He needs to sound strong and unequivocal — something like, “Mr. Netanyahu, end this war.”

It worked for President Reagan, and it would make a real difference in November.

Dixie McIlwraith, Pasadena

To the editor: We must remember that Israel dismantled all of its settlements in Gaza in 2005. Hamas has ruled it since 2007.

There is a simple solution to the heartbreaking loss of lives in Gaza: Hamas should immediately leave Gaza, because if Hamas were truly interested in protecting its fellow Palestinians, it would do so.

The bombing would then stop. There would be no need for further retaliation against Hamas in Gaza for its horrendous surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The Israeli military has since waged a punishing campaign to eliminate Hamas, which operates among Gaza’s population. So, all the deaths from the war must be placed at the doorstep of Hamas.

Analysts should stop blaming Israel and instead demand that Hamas vacate Gaza immediately.

Jack Salem, Los Angeles

To the editor: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions are a case study in what can happen when a country elects an authoritarian whose motivation for being in office is to avoid that country’s legal system.

Are voters in the U.S. paying attention?

David Avirom, Whittier