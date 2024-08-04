Letters to the Editor: Does Trump even understand that people can be mixed-race?

Former President Trump speaks at the National Assn. of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on July 31.

To the editor: Let’s be clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is a member of the fastest growing demographic group in our country — mixed-race. She and others defy the very antiquated practice of creating artificial “types” out of what is really continuous human variation. (“Trump offended his Black audience. Mistake or part of the plan?” column, Aug. 1)

Former President Trump’s comments at the National Assn. of Black Journalists conference also imply that people from minorities gain a questionable advantage as a result of their identity. One more time we see his ignorance on full display.

The reality is that efforts like affirmative action merely served to get you through the door for an interview. What happened next was up to your abilities.

Margaret Hamilton, Portland

..

To the editor: How ever thankful we can now be knowing what Harris’ race is. Because we really care. No more need to wonder or worry.

In his response to those journalists’ race-baiting questions, Trump pointed out that he truly didn’t know what she was. So now that we all know, what’s left to care about? Do we get to move on?

Remember how good we all felt when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made us privy to the idea that she’s part Native American? We cared. And lo! — we moved on.

In modern America, we obsess over race. Thanks, liberals, for making us care.

Racism is not a synonym for bigotry or prejudice. Racism is an obsession with race. And liberals own this sickness.

Aric Leavitt, Sun Valley

..

To the editor: Trump’s statements at the National Assn. of Black Journalists convention were appalling, but they were absolutely calculated. He understood attendees were already against him, and he made similar comments at a rally later the same day.

He was riling up his “base,” he wanted to dominate the media cycle (in which Harris was endorsed by the United Auto Workers — miss that?), and now we’re not talking policy (if Republicans even have any).

Still, hopefully the disparaging remarks will gain Harris more votes.

Jerry Sinclair, Rancho Mirage

..

To the editor: Trump has a long list of accolades of things that he has done better and knows more about than anyone in the history of the world.

One more item I’d like to see added to that ever-growing list is that he loses the 2024 presidential election by the largest margin in the history of the universe.

Derrik Van de Zande, Rancho Cucamonga