Letters to the Editor: ‘From class to crass’: Readers aren’t impressed by LA28’s closing ceremony show

Tom Cruise rides a motorcycle with the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Games closing ceremony in Paris on Aug. 11.

To the editor: I doubt I will be eating my words, but judging from the utterly lame presentation during the closing ceremony in Paris by the organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics — featuring an aging Hollywood actor and equally pathetic performances by some pop artists — I am convinced that Los Angeles can never compete with the spectacular show put on in France.

We are Just not that creative, original and inclusive. We do kitsch well, but creativity and class? Not so much.

Elizabeth Ford, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: What an embarrassment. After an astoundingly smooth, exciting Paris Olympics, the handoff to Los Angeles in the closing ceremony was horrifying.

With millions watching around the world, the best Los Angeles can do is a pop concert on the beach?

L.A.’s organizing committee should hang their heads for being so oblivious to the need to make an impression. If that is the best Los Angeles can do, I vote to move the Olympics some place else — anywhere.

Kenneth Hall, Carmichael, Calif.

..

To the editor: On TV, the closing ceremony could be called, “From class to crass.”

Mike Clark, Los Angeles