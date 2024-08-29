Letters to the Editor: Is ‘heart starvation’ in America behind Kamala Harris’ appeal?

To the editor: It is possible that the most powerful factor driving millions of voters at this moment is “heart starvation.” (“The honeymoon is over. Harris must start making the case for her presidency,” editorial, Aug. 23)

Imagine a nation in which the sense of life’s finer things — warmth, empathy, friendship and appreciation for beauty — is displaced by an insistence on resentment and revenge. As if that were not penalty enough, imagine those messages emanating from a source whose overriding goal is to dominate our thought life at every hour of the day and night.

Then consider that the one who calls America a “third-world hellhole” accuses his adversaries of hating America, even as they praise our capacity for self-correction.

Ultimately, the 2024 election comes down to reaffirming our national identity by removing the monstrous presence of former President Trump. Then, whether our point of reference is Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton or John McCain or Barack Obama or Joe Biden, we will return to the path of our historic hopes and best intentions.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point

..

To the editor: Well, hooray for the Democrats — they have a candidate for president who got there by checking all the boxes, albeit with no one having actually voted for her.

People who are now ecstatic about this seem to be completely unaware or don’t care about the fact that Harris has yet to give two interviews or one press conference, clearly because she does not want the voters to know anything about her record or her policies.

This kind of reminds me of Joe Biden’s “basement strategy” of 2020. That worked for him only because of COVID-19. One of these days Harris is going to have to face the music, whether she wants to or not.

Phil Hyman, Van Nuys