Letters to the Editor: Bullying of a transgender member of Congress is a waste of the American people’s time

To the editor: In reading about the bigoted attack on the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. House, I have these words to say about this bullying in trying to limit her use of women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol: disgusting, barbaric and, dare I say, un-American.

We’ve long read about the president-elect’s significant and, yes, stupid plan to deport millions of immigrants immediately and the effort to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. But I never thought that we’d be reading about the right to use the bathroom of one’s choice as among the biggest government issues with the new administration preparing to take over.

America has a lot to do to get its house in order, but limiting a member of Congress’ choice of toilet facilities should not be at the top of the list.

Advertisement

Donald L. Singer, Cardiff

..

To the editor: As far as I am concerned, Sarah McBride, a transgender woman recently elected to Congress, can use any woman’s restroom in the U.S. Capitol for the simple reason that she looks like a woman. That reason may not appeal to many, but it reflects the practicalities of our age.

Simply speaking, no one has a right to use the bathroom of their choice. Restroom configuration and use is determined by the facility manager, and I hope that any such person would want to reasonably accommodate any and all who use the facility.

Advertisement

Too many claim a right that does not exist. Bathrooms and sports teams are things we may use but not things we have a legal right to demand. If someone visits a residence, it is the job of the host to offer a bathroom.

Today, few residences have communal bathrooms, but the concept is the same. Make do with what is offered.

There is no necessity to sabotage society by demanding access when alternatives are available.

Advertisement

William N. Hoke, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: As a cisgender mom and grandmother, I am disgusted by the bathroom bill proposed by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), and I’m furious about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) follow-up ban.

This is both vicious and petty. Targeting an upstanding woman and valued future member of the House is unspeakably cruel and backward. I would rather share a bathroom any day with a transgender woman than a bully like Mace.

Susan North, Los Angeles

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Johnson said, “Women deserve women’s-only spaces.” Mace pledged to fight to “keep men out of women’s spaces.”

With this in mind, it seems only logical that they should pass a rule keeping admitted p---y grabbers at least 50 feet away from these same protected women’s spaces.

Steve Grimm, Long Beach