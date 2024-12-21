Letters to the Editor: Los Angeles needs to better support its animal shelters

To the editor: Thanks for keeping the spotlight on this decades-old issue of the troubles at L.A. Animal Services .

Too many necessary public departments, including this one, continue to be underfunded and therefore suffer from woeful understaffing. How this gets better is a quandary, despite animal advocates’ clamors that more money be allotted.

Increasing high-functioning spay and neuter programs are critical, as is stopping all breeding in puppy mills. Additionally, California should not allow animals from out-of-state puppy mills to enter the state.

It is good to learn that some changes are already taking place. Volunteers and rescue groups who give their time, funds and hearts to assist in this great challenge deserve accolades. I hope that the city will pass an ordinance that will allow more apartment dwellers to own a pet.

Adopted animals can add so much to our lives. In acknowledgment of the good they do, we must continue the push to reform our shelter system into one Los Angeles can be proud of.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: When it comes to L.A.’s shelter overcrowding crisis, the law of supply and demand applies. For large breeds, seniors and dogs with medical issues or who have been in shelters for a while, adopters aren’t coming.

Simply put, L.A. is a saturated market.

Since 2022, the rescue organization I direct has launched several programs to transport dogs to partner organizations out of the area. These rescue partners have empty kennels and willing fosters and adopters.

With the help of shelter volunteers, networkers and transporters, we can get the most at-risk dogs to communities that will welcome them with open arms.

Jill Dyché, Encino

..

To the editor: Fostering, one of the most critical acts to save shelter dogs, was not included in this article. Fostering saves dogs who have been cleared for euthanasia by getting them safely out of the shelter until permanent homes can be found. Fostering for even a couple days can save a dog’s life.

Rescue groups are also in dire need of foster homes. If there is nowhere to house them, they cannot take them. In many cases, there is no expense to foster and there are many resources to help.

The community needs to step up to save the lives of innocent animals. Every one of those 1,224 dogs that were killed this year had a beating heart and a will to live. I knew some of them and I grieve their loss.

Melissa Levy, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Thank you for your editorial focusing on a solution for Los Angeles Animal Services shelters. Reading it compelled me to share our wonderful experience this fall with the OC Animal Care shelter in Tustin.

We were looking for a small or medium young dog. I visited with several potential adoptees in their meeting and play area, always accompanied by a staff member or volunteer. In each case the dogs were wonderful but far too physical for us, as my husband is at risk for falls.

Finally, a volunteer suggested that since I was willing to be very active with a dog, I might consider a large dog with high exercise needs but a calmer overall demeanor. I fell in love with a 1-year old Doberman pinscher lab mix, a gentle giant.

My husband wasn’t sure. The shelter offered us a two-week foster trial period, which we moved forward with. They checked in with us frequently during that time.

At the end of the foster period, I called to finalize the adoption. I asked about fees and the staff member said, “Oh, giant dogs that have been here for over 30 days are free.” Then she sent me a voucher for our first vet visit.

We, and Beaux, live happily ever after.

Jennifer Koon, Anaheim

..

To the Editor: Good idea! Let’s stop killing animals.

While we’re at it, let’s get veterinarians to offer reasonable prices for neutering animals. It cost me $1,008 to spay my 10-month-old puppy. That is an obscene cost for such a quick and easy operation and a huge deterrent to becoming a responsible pet owner.

My father was a veterinarian whom I was privileged to assist on more operations than I could tally, including the quick and uncomplicated neutering of all kinds of pets. He donated at least one day a month to both his practice and a shelter in Syracuse, N.Y., to neuter anyone’s pet, rich or poor.

I am horrified at how expensive veterinary medicine is in Los Angeles.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As your editorial states, Los Angeles Animal Services shelters are woefully underfunded, understaffed and overcrowded. It’s inhumane and an embarrassing stain on so-called enlightened L.A. Clearly, if the city government really cared about the multifaceted problems at these shelters, it would allocate more money in the budget to fix the problems.

Changing the management, relying on volunteers and partnering with private nonprofit rescue groups can only take us so far. What’s needed is a dramatic increase in funding so additional staff can be hired and more acceptable housing can be built for these abandoned pets.

We must all lobby the mayor and City Council to make that happen.

Judith Vogelsang, North Hollywood