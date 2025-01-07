Letters to the Editor: After the New Orleans attack, the same old anti-immigrant behavior

Police patrol the scene of a New Year’s attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

To the editor: In the aftermath of an American driving a truck into a New Year’s crowd in New Orleans and killing 14 revelers, our once and future president is at it again, attempting to convince his audience that the American was an immigrant. (“After New Orleans attack by U.S. citizen, Trump rails against immigrants, ‘open borders,’” Jan. 3)

No, President-elect Donald Trump. The man behind the wheel was as American as you are.

It’s shaping up to be a long four years, but at least it will be Trump’s last four years as president.

Joan Walston, Santa Monica

To the editor: The New Year’s attack in New Orleans, in which a truck was driven into a crowd, killing 14 and injuring many others, appears to have been motivated by support for Islamic State.

This violent act of terror is in no way representative of Islam’s true teachings. The holy Quran (the most sacred book of Muslims) clearly states, “Whosoever kills a person ... it shall be as if he had killed all mankind.”

Islam condemns all forms of violence and upholds the sanctity of life.

This tragedy shows the importance of achieving peace and harmony in our communities. Only through understanding, unity and respect for people can we hope to create a future free from violence and division.

Sophia Mahmood, Miami