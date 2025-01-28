Letters to the Editor: Can Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump actually get along? Looks like it

To the editor: It was very interesting to see the interaction between Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump after the president’s visit on Friday to see the Palisades fire damage.

Long a big fan of the governor, I have admired his strength and activism since his first term. I remember how resolute he was during the COVID-19 crisis and how he wasted no time making decisions to protect his state and its residents. Also, it even seemed that Trump sometimes deferred to Newsom’s recommendations regarding the pandemic.

I realize that there is no love lost between Trump and Newsom. But for the sake of the residents of California, particularly in and around Los Angeles, it was surprisingly heartwarming to learn that the two shared a warm embrace and teased each other upon the president’s arrival.

Advertisement

Neither man is one to back away from a fight nor likely to change his opinion of the other, but it is possible that they admire each other’s tenacity.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: Why are we Californians, the largest contributor to our federal tax coffers, having to beg for the very dollars we contributed to provide emergency aid to our own residents?

Democrats must play the political game by the MAGA rules now being employed. Conventional rules no longer work because they no longer exist. Democrats are following a path that leads nowhere.

Advertisement

Emergency aid is for immediate needs. We mustn’t negotiate levels of care and suffering. We must withhold our federal tax contributions and help our own residents first, before any extortion attempts.

Let MAGA sue us. That will take time winding through the courts. At least we will have cared for our residents.

Victor M. Franco, Monrovia

..

To the editor: A huge thank-you to Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) for standing up to Trump at the meeting held in response to the horrific fires experienced by the residents of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Advertisement

The others at the meeting mostly tried to flatter him, but Sherman did not.

Marlene Goodman, Sherman Oaks