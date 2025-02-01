Letters to the Editor: Does MAGA think it has magical powers against wildfires?

An American flag flies over a home destroyed in the Palisades fire on Jan. 29.

To the editor: The pseudonymous writer Peachy Keenan imagines that if conservatives like her had been in charge of California for the past half-century:



They would have magically changed the laws of physics so that all fire hydrants would have plenty of water under all circumstances;



They would have magically stopped the prolonged periods of drought that create dangerously dry conditions;



And they would have magically prevented insanely strong, dry Santa Ana winds from rapidly spreading fires.

And poor, persecuted Keenan wonders why MAGA gets no respect.

William Yarchin, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Let’s bet as to whether those in authority will hold accountable those who dropped the ball in failing to prepare for the fires caused by the Santa Ana wins that were sure to come.

Not one will be fired, I bet.

By the way: Great article by Keenan.

Jim Kennedy, Smyrna, Tenn.

..

To the editor: I have been a loyal Times reader since 1973. However, after reading the article by Keenan, I have to ask the question: Why would you print something that belongs on the “Moms For Liberty” web page and not the pages of the L.A. Times?

After 52 years, I expect better. Thank you.

Robert Deniz, Chino