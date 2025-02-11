Letters to the Editor: Fire in L.A.? Coup in Washington? Why the 2028 Games must go on in Los Angeles

The torch is lighted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a venue set to host the 2028 Olympic events, in 2022.

To the editor: Two letter writers suggest that the 2028 Olympics should be moved due to the stress of rebuilding after last month’s fires and the loss of world status due to the unfolding coup attempt in Washington.

But three years is a long time. The devastation in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, while grievous in the extreme for those communities, represents only a minuscule fraction of the housing stock in the greater L.A. area.

Three years should allow for a significant portion of the rebuilding especially if we apply strategies to smooth the process. Delaying the expansion of the Los Angeles Convention Center is one such move, and I’m sure we can find others.

As far as our country’s standing in the world is concerned, the courts and the midterm elections can and must right our ship. But the electorate must ignore the “reality TV” lies we are currently being fed and think critically. Remember, President Trump is not a successful businessman — he only played one on TV.

John Sherwood, Topanga

..

To the editor: Los Angeles must host the 2028 Olympics. If the athletes have to stand on cardboard boxes to receive their medals because of budget constraints, let it happen.

The Olympic spirit encompasses many aspects of life, such as the fraternity of nations competing peacefully not just for the medals, but to push ourselves to achieve that which is in us, and to find those things we didn’t know we possess. Through this competition, we reach new heights.

To give up because it is hard sets a terrible example for those who have lost and suffered tremendously from the recent fires. For all in this sprawling city who struggle daily to run their own personal race in life, the Games must go on.

Matthew Hetz, Los Angeles

