Letters to the Editor: ‘Some crimes are just so heartless and inhumane that life in prison doesn’t seem like enough of a punishment’

To the editor: Honestly, I support Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman’s decision to bring back the death penalty, and I think it makes sense for certain cases (“D.A. Hochman officially brings death penalty back to Los Angeles,” March 25). Some crimes are just so heartless and inhumane that life in prison doesn’t seem like enough of a punishment. I don’t think that it should be used lightly, but having it as an option sends a message that there are, in fact, real consequences for the worst type of crimes. I don’t think that it’s about revenge, it’s more so about justice. And sometimes justice requires being firm.

Patricia Geronimo, Redondo Beach