Letters to the Editor: Remembering the midcentury signs, diners and architecture along State Route 99

To the editor: I remember traveling the old Highway 99 (when it was still U.S. 99) between L.A. and the Bay Area in the early 1960s, before Interstate 5 was built. It passed through the middle of Bakersfield (with the arched “BAKERSFIELD” sign overhead), Fresno, Modesto and other small towns. So in remembering the old diners, don’t forget the famous Tip’s Coffee Shop near Gorman, with its red and green neon lights along the roof eaves.

Alan Rosenstein, Santa Monica