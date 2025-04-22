Letters to the Editor: Silicon Valley must prioritize ethics and unity with tech workers to progress

Demonstrators rally against President Trump and Elon Musk in San Jose on April 5 as part of a national day of action.

To the editor: The growing divide between Silicon Valley executives and employees is a warning sign flashing red for awareness ( “Political divide in Silicon Valley: As many tech leaders embrace Trump, their workforce has not,” April 13). Tech leaders leaning into President Trump’s agenda risk more harm than anything. Workers are feeling undervalued and detached from tech industry visions that promised an emerging union that caters to innovation and collaboration.

This disconnect threatens the tech culture, constructing imbalances where innovation suffers and productivity fails. Companies must see the action of a collaborative culture that attends to the needs of workers within these industries. Leadership accountability and inclusivity mark a balance of accountability needed for progress in the workplace.

It is time for Silicon Valley to see that ethics and unity are essential features in the technology community. Ignoring the concerns for political expediency shows neglect for workers everywhere.

Imani Hayes, San Jose