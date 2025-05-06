Letters to the Editor: Criticism of Walt Disney animatronic seems goofy to one reader

To the editor: The criticism against the Disney company for the animatronic Walt Disney appears harsh and vacuous ( “It ‘keeps Walt alive in the medium he pioneered’: Imagineers defend new Walt Disney robot,” May 2). For thousands of years, civilizations have honored people by re-creating their likenesses — during and after their lives — through drawings, paintings, sculptures, etc. Early in Walt Disney’s career, he used animation (from the Latin word animātiō meaning “a bestowing of life” ) to re-create the likenesses of others, such as Rudolph Valentino on the big screen and, near the end of his career, an animatronic Abraham Lincoln — partly to honor his favorite president.

In that noble tradition, the Disney company is not only honoring one of their own but is also honoring one of our great Americans.

Brian Alters, Newport Beach