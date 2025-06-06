Letters to the Editor: Marin County Supervisor Brian Colbert scores high marks from two of our readers

To the editor: I was pleased to see that Brian Colbert is making wildfire prevention and disaster preparedness a priority in Marin County ( “As Trump fights diversity, this Black lawmaker is making history in Marin County,” June 5). For many years, I have traveled to visit a friend who lived in the area at the foot of a large, dry grass hill. The thought often occurred to me that with basically one road, Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, in and out, a fire would doom all of us, as the road would become gridlocked with people trying to flee.

Michael Schaller, Temple City

..

To the editor: Thank you for the article about Colbert. This gentleman is amazing and exactly what this country needs. Can we please nominate him for president in 2028?

Meg Fairless, Simi Valley