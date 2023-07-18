Letters to the Editor: ‘The Bear’ and society’s growing comfort with antisemitic slurs

To the editor: Like columnist Robin Abcarian, I too was a fan of “The Bear” and noticed the antisemitic slur used in Episode 1, Season 2, of the series. (“Was it OK for ‘The Bear’ to use this Jewish slur?” Opinion, July 16)

I am of the Jewish faith. This was just one of many antisemitic slurs that I have noticed on television recently.

Thanks to Abcarian for writing about this issue. I hope that it makes at least one person realize the subtle and growing acceptance of antisemitism that Jewish people are facing in the United States.

Brett Stone, North Hollywood

To the editor: Of course it’s OK for characters to use racial slurs in a “made-up” show.

As a Jew, I am not offended by such verbiage used in “The Bear,” my favorite show, or any other characters on TV. These are made-up situations and made-up characters. The actors are not playing themselves. They are “acting” as other people.

Come on! This is not the view of the actor, the director or the writer. It is the opinion of a made-up character in a made-up situation.

If you are offended, change the channel. But why not just enjoy the show?

Jessica Rains, Venice

To the editor: No, it wasn’t OK for “The Bear” to do this.

This type of “inside joke” ranks right up there with use of any slur when used by someone not of the stereotyped community. Think the n-word: While some might think it’s OK for those in one group to use, it isn’t for others.

I don’t believe any group should demean itself, but that’s another discussion. Any time a slur or joke is used by someone not in that community, it’s derogatory.

Ignorance goes hand-in-hand with bigotry.

Dan Roman, Tarzana