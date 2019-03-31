The plan to turn Santa Monica Airport into a park is irresponsible. The Westside needs housing

Santa Monica justifiably considers itself in the vanguard of progressive causes — particularly the fight against climate change. The city is currently developing a Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, which lays out strategies to reduce citywide carbon emissions to 80 percent below 1990 levels by the year 2030. According to UC Berkeley's Carbon Footprint Planning Tool, however, building more infill housing is far and away the most promising strategy to achieve this goal. If the city is truly committed to hitting its targets, housing development at the Santa Monica Airport, located on the path of several bus lines and less than a mile south of the Expo Line, is an essential project.