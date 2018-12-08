Free public transit and roads without traffic? Sounds like a fairy tale, but L.A. can have both

And why not? It’s a proven model. After London enacted a congestion charge to enter the city center in 2003, car traffic dropped by nearly 40% and travel speeds on the city streets increased. Stockholm has had success with its congestion tax since was implemented a decade ago. Traffic congestion was eased and air pollution in heavily traveled areas dropped too. While Swedes were initially skeptical of the tax — polls showed some 70% opposed it before implementation — within a few years, public opinion flipped and 70% supported the tax.