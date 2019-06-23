Gay men need to be feminists, too

One friend confided to me that she believes that gay men, at this historical juncture, are at least as misogynistic, if not more so, than straight men. Gains in feminism have chastened straight men, she claimed, but not their gay brethren. Another woman, an official at a major cultural institution in New York, told me earlier this year that she finds straight and gay men equally sexist, just in different ways. Straight men tend to need more from women, sexually and personally, so they couch their misogyny in subtle ways to finesse what they want. Gay men tend to need less from women, she said, so they’re at liberty to tell women exactly what they think; gay misogyny is more cutting and blunt.