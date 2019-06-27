Profanity gets a stamp of approval from the Supreme Court

But this has not resulted in the dire consequences that Justices Sotomayor and Breyer warned about. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Surveys across several generations suggest that the most frequently used profanity, like the offending four-letter word upon which FUCT is bootstrapped, have become less offensive over the last 20 years, particularly among younger Americans. For instance, last year I surveyed 100 UC San Diego students about profanity. They rated the f-word as only the 24th most offensive word in the survey, nestled in between the rather anodyne “bastard” and the somewhat outdated “hooker.” This is a substantial change — consider that in 1972 George Carlin named the f-word one of his “seven dirty words.”