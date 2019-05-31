How the media help drive harsh criminal justice policies

Too often, news stories reinforce racial stereotypes. In the early 2000s, for example, a study found that black people were four times as likely to be represented as criminals than as police in television news, and the effects of that linger. The presence of more people of color in American newsrooms might help to mediate these biases, but U.S. newsrooms remain stubbornly monochromatic. The most recent study from the American Society of Newspaper Editors found that diversity has “lost ground” in recent years. People of color represented only 22% of the workforce in newsrooms that responded to their survey. And most did not even bother to respond. (The Marshall Project's diversity report is here.)