The U.S. isn’t prepared to fend off foreign meddling in 2020. We need a national strategy

The U.S. has made some strides in combating influence operations. The FBI’s Combating Foreign Influence Task Force, together with the Department of Homeland Security, has established relationships with local election officials to help identify and react to social media posts with false election-related content, such as an ad that encouraged voters to text their vote on election day. Major technology companies such as Facebook and Twitter have pledged to devote more resources to address misuse of their platforms. Startups and civil society groups such as Factmata, NewsGuard and the Defending Digital Democracy project use data analytics and government engagement to raise public awareness around disinformation.