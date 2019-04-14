My mother ran an illegal numbers game, but she was also a writer

Mama was the first writer I ever knew, and she is almost certainly the reason I am a writer today. Yet, in nearly every way, she was an improbable person to take up a pen. Born in 1928 in Nashville, the ninth of 10 children, she had no more than a high school education. She was a mother and wife by age 18, and had three children by 1955, when she and my father joined the Great Migration and moved to Michigan, where I was born. They had lean years while my father couldn’t find steady work in Detroit’s auto plants.