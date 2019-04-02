The "Jexodus" of Jews switching parties isn't what the GOP is hoping for

This is why Jews, who have prospered in the United States, vote against their own short-term financial interests by opposing the party pushing tax cuts for the rich. It’s why Jews, who are largely white and privileged, cast their lot with a party that promotes civil rights for all. And it’s why Jews, who have been in this country since before its founding, prefer a party that still accepts, in the words of a Jewish woman, the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”