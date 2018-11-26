Excited about the big voter turnout in the 2018 midterms? Don't be

It doesn’t make sense to simply blame apathetic citizens. In a Pew Research Center survey a month before this election, 91% of respondents said voting was important. At the same time, only 73% said it was convenient and 70% said it was straightforward. And sure enough, those concerns played out across the country. Some states don’t allow early voting. Precincts were closed in some urban areas, or closed early, or ran out of ballots, or gave voters a hard time when their signatures weren’t an exact match. Machines were broken. Wait times could be hours long. Some potential voters were misinformed or confused about state-by-state ID requirements.