Has Marie Kondo led us astray on decluttering?

I understand the impulse. In 2014, when Marie Kondo’s book was first published, I took on the task of going through the modest Santa Monica home and garage that I shared with my 14-year-old son. Despite being a minimalist, I still managed to fill 28 black garbage bags with unnecessary stuff. The most daunting task was tackling the papers from four decades. Bills and taxes. Letters and cards. College papers. Early drafts of essays and novels. When taken from closets and drawers, they filled my entire office. I reduced them to one filing cabinet drawer for important family documents and one small box for sentimental keepsakes. It took three weeks.