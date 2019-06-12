Trump’s hardball tactics could implode Mexico’s immigration system

The White House has been pushing Mexico to sign a “safe third country” agreement, which would require migrants fleeing violence and poor economic conditions to request asylum in the first country they reach. This would considerably reduce Central American migration to the U.S., since Guatemalans would have to request asylum in Mexico. But Mexico has its own struggles with violent crime; any attempt to make it a safe third country for asylum seekers would be disingenuous. Even worse, it’s unclear that Mexico has the capacity to absorb this shock.