L.A.'s efforts to solve homelessness are paying off, one life at a time

In 2016 and 2017, voters stepped up by punching their ballots to provide new resources to meet the challenge of homelessness. The county Board of Supervisors has invested in intensive services at temporary housing sites. The City Council has begun building more housing like El Puente, from Canoga Park to San Pedro, all part of a project called A Bridge Home. We’re working with business owners and houses of worship to open up parking lots at night for people living in their cars and looking for a safe place to sleep. L.A.’s nonprofit partners, such as the United Way, are helping us deliver aid, and access to it, to the thousands who remain on the streets on any given night.