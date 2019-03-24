Celebrating 100 years of Lawrence Ferlinghetti

It’s impossible to separate the man and his impact from City Lights and its influence. As well as hammering away at his own work (his 1958 poetry collection “A Coney Island of the Mind” has been translated into more than a dozen languages, with roughly a million copies in print), Ferlinghett has spent his long lifetime investing incalculable time providing writers a platform, sharpening their poetry or prose, and ushering them out into the world. Not just on his “racks,” but through his imprint. The familiar City Lights glyph — a heavy circular brush stroke suspended over a “Y” found on book spines, T-shirts and tote bags — is a conversation starter connecting enthusiasts around the globe.