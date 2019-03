Celebrating 100 years of Lawrence Ferlinghetti

City Lights has been a place to go for answers, but also it’s been a place to go to help refine or explore the questions. Even Ferlinghetti’s own: That “What if?” floating between the lines of his letter to Ginsberg all those decades ago was a fate averted. In closing, he reflected: “Am I to be stuck here forever, to carry on this here ‘institution’?” The question, history shows, was rhetorical. San Francisco wasn’t done with him and like a text still to be tinkered with, sharpened, he isn’t quite finished with it yet.