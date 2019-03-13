Hollywood writers need their guild and agents to get on the same page

Ostensibly, the WGA and the agencies are fighting over two specific agency practices, but at base this is about power and money. The agencies — often understandably perceived as bullies — are outwardly mightier and certainly wealthier. And yet labor law, Supreme Court precedent and other federal cases give the guild some exclusive powers and the right to impose rules on agents. The WGA takes that to mean that “talent agencies can only represent writers with the consent of the Guild,” and that it can rewrite the rules of representation at will.