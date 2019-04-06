Joe Biden is sorry, not sorry

The interpretation by former Vice President Joe Biden, as his nonconsensual, assault-like hugs were the subject of a nationwide debate, has been surprisingly revealing in terms of his fitness for a 2020 White House run. For the last week, Biden has responded to harassment charges by crowing about what a man of the people he is for hugging people. For good measure, he’s also heavily implied that anyone who doesn’t see it that way is a coldhearted, humorless prude.