Donald Trump is winning his war on refugees

In actuality, refugees are a self-selecting group of some of the most tenacious, creative, democracy-loving people in the world. Far from being likely recruits for terrorists, they have stood up to terrorism. They have been through hell, survived, and found a way out with their families. The United States values ingenuity and entrepreneurship, traits essential to escaping from Islamic State-occupied Mosul, making the treacherous journey across another country’s border, and living to tell the story. Similarly, you would be hard-pressed to find someone with more appreciation for democracy than a former political prisoner of the Assad regime in Syria.