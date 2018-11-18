My Malibu house made it through the fire. I nearly didn’t

At 7:30 a.m. the evacuation order came by phone call, text and email. I got up, and smelling smoke, headed to the toolshed that served as my home office to get my laptop — the only possession I would take. The sky above me had turned black, though over the ocean it was still blue. My son and I grabbed garden hoses to water down the property. In an abundance of caution, I dragged the portable water pump out of the garage. An old time Malibuite and surfer buddy, Tim, once told me he’d used a pump and the water from his swimming pool to save his family home in the 1993 fire. So I got one, tested it every year, and acquired other gear too: masks, fire hoses, a specialized wrench to access the hydrant at the top of the street, and even a flame retardant chemical, Phos-Chek.