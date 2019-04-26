Let’s make it last call for California’s 4 a.m. bar bill

Last year, Wiener managed to get his bill through the Assembly (51-22) and Senate (28-8) and put it on the governor’s desk for a signature. Advocates who work to reduce alcohol-related harm in communities, including me, held their breath. What would happen if people were able to drink at some bars or nightclubs until 2 a.m. and then drive to other cities to drink until 4 a.m.? In Los Angeles County, for example, bars in Santa Monica or Beverly Hills would have last call at 2 a.m., but in West Hollywood or Los Angeles, that could be 4 a.m. The same is true with the patchwork of cities the bill selects for its pilot in the Coachella Valley.