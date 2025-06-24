Letters to the Editor: Couldn’t JD Vance have stayed in D.C. if he was just going to berate L.A.?

To the editor: So Vice President JD Vance visits L.A. for less than five hours to berate the city, California and its officials and to attend a fundraiser ( “Vice President JD Vance rips Newsom, Bass and mocks Padilla during visit to Los Angeles,” June 21). Couldn’t he have stayed in Washington to do most of that? He would have saved the taxpayer a lot of money for the air travel and Secret Service, in addition to the inconvenience to L.A. drivers with the added traffic that his short visit caused.

Ann C. Hayman, Westwood

..

To the editor: Apparently Vance has conveniently forgotten the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Or perhaps his statements were a recollection of that day with the names changed. For example, take this part of one of his statements: “You had law enforcement officers that were being captured and beaten by a violent mob, egged on by Gavin Newsom and other officials.”

Harking back to Jan. 6, the name Donald Trump fits in that slot perfectly. And where was the National Guard then?

Devin Baker, Yorba Linda