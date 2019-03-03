Why I am still a Catholic — and why that becomes more difficult every day

At my daughters’ parochial school, the principal, an energetic and earnest woman, welcomes us daily with this year’s affirmation. “Rejoice and be glad,” she says, to which the children respond, “Yours is the kingdom of God.” My daughters delight in reciting the prayers and singing the hymns of our faith, surely feeling something akin to what I did when I gazed up at the virgin in my grandmother’s house. On the cusp of their teenage years, they are more and more aware of the crisis. And now they hear their father expressing ambivalence about the church and our place in it. I am fully aware that I’m leading them toward what may amount to one of the greatest disillusionments of their formative years. At the very least, I know they will have to do some uncomfortable reckoning with the church as they mature.